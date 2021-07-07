5 Years Later: Memorial service held for 5 officers killed in Downtown Dallas ambush

It was five years ago that protests in Downtown Dallas ended with an ambush that killed five police officers.

There will be a memorial service Wednesday morning to commemorate what is now known as Dallas Police Memorial Day.

It’ll be a chance to remember all Dallas officers who have died in the line of duty, including those who died five years ago in the July 7, 2016 ambush.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson and Dallas Police Department officers Patrick Zamarripa, Michael Krol, Sergeant Michael Smith and Corporal Lorne Ahrens were killed by a lone gunman while helping to protect people taking part in a protest downtown.

Zamarripa’s father said the heartache of that night five years ago will always be with him.

"I was sitting in front of my TV when everything was going down. And when they said second officer down, I had that gut feeling. I knew it was him. I texted him right away and when he didn’t answer I went crazy," Rick Zamarripa said.

He said he hopes the public never forgets the sacrifices police officers make to keep everyone safe.

Wednesday morning’s activities will begin with a 10 a.m. march starting at Griffin and Young streets. It will head down Young Street to the memorial site.

The march will include current and former officers, family members, friends and residents who just want to show their support.

Then at 7:07 p.m. there will be 77 balloons released, followed by a candlelight vigil.