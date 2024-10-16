5 killed, 1 critically injured in fiery head-on crash in Fannin County

article

Five people were killed and one was taken to Plano with critical injuries after a head-on crash in Fannin County on Monday evening.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m., just north of Randolph, Texas on State Highway 121 near County Road 4165.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the driver of a 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT was traveling southbound and the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Tucson was traveling northbound on Hwy. 121. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz tried to pass in a no-passing zone and caused a head-on collision. Both vehicles caught on fire.

Featured article

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz has been identified as 30-year-old Chiranjeevi Sivaa Rajaneni from Coppell, Texas. Two of his passengers, 30-year-old Gopi Thirumuru and 27-year-old Haritha Reddy Degapui, died at the scene of the crash. Another passenger, 30-year-old Saisuhas Reddy, was flown to Medical City Plano with critical injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, Danielha Rodriguez, from Broken Bow, Oklahoma and her passenger, 64-year-old Maria del Carmen Santiz-Lopez both died at the scene of the crash.