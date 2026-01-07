5 cities to hold May elections on the future of DART

article

University Park city leaders have called for a May election to determine whether the city will withdraw from Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), making it the fifth member municipality to consider cutting ties with the regional transit agency.

The City Council’s decision followed a heated meeting Tuesday night where officials expressed concerns that the city’s financial contribution to the system outweighs the benefits received.

Council members say the program does not offer back the same investment, officials noted during the proceedings, echoing a growing sentiment among suburban member cities regarding the one-cent sales tax that funds the agency.

The vote, scheduled for May 2, places University Park alongside Highland Park, Farmers Branch, Irving, and Plano, all of which are weighing similar exits or funding reductions.

The push for withdrawal comes at a critical time for North Texas. The election will take place just weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, an event expected to rely heavily on DART to transport hundreds of thousands of international visitors across the metroplex.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, several residents urged the council to find ways to reform the partnership rather than dissolve it. One mother shared an emotional plea, noting that her autistic son relies on the service for his independence.

"Transportation remains one of the most critical barriers for individuals with disabilities," she said. "Without access and affordable transportation, many aspects of daily life become difficult or impossible."

DART Board Chair Randall Bryant addressed the council, acknowledging the friction but questioning the effectiveness of a potential mass exodus.

"DART does not need any additional cities to call for an election to make us understand the seriousness of this issue," Bryant said. "That won't be accomplished by adding one more city to that pile."

If voters choose to exit, the move would trigger a complex process regarding the city's outstanding financial obligations to the agency and the immediate cessation of bus and light rail services within city limits.