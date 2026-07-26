47-year-old motorcyclist killed in Arlington crash involving 18-wheeler

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The Brief A 47-year-old unhelmeted motorcyclist died Saturday night after colliding with an 18-wheeler turning onto Avenue E East in Arlington. A female motorcycle passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the truck driver remained at the scene to cooperate with police. No criminal charges have been filed, and the victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.



A 47-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday night after his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler in Arlington, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 9:13 p.m. to the 3900 block of Avenue E East following reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Investigators said the driver of the 18-wheeler was attempting to turn left from a store parking lot onto Avenue E when the motorcycle, traveling eastbound and rounding a curve, struck the side of the truck. The impact threw both the motorcyclist and a female passenger from the motorcycle.

The 47-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Dig deeper:

The female passenger suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening and declined transportation to a hospital.

The driver of the 18-wheeler remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No criminal charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the motorcyclist pending notification of next of kin.