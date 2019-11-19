4-year-old battling leukemia joins Garland SWAT team for a day

article

A boy fighting cancer lived his dream of becoming a police SWAT team member.

Beckett Burge reported for duty Monday at the Garland Police Department.

The 4-year-old was sworn in as an honorary SWAT team member and then was shown how to use SWAT equipment.

He got to take his skills to the streets looking for bad guys.

Beckett’s mom said he had a blast. She also thinks the SWAT officers enjoyed hanging out with their young guest.

“He had a great time. He was running around in the training site, training with the guys and I think he tired them out,” said Lt. Dan Colasantom with Garland SWAT. “He’s a tough kid and he’s an inspiration for us.”

Beckett got a special SWAT helmet with his name on it as well as a police badge to remember the day.