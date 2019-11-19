Expand / Collapse search

4-year-old battling leukemia joins Garland SWAT team for a day

By
Published 
Garland
FOX 4
article

GARLAND, Texas - A boy fighting cancer lived his dream of becoming a police SWAT team member.

Beckett Burge reported for duty Monday at the Garland Police Department.

The 4-year-old was sworn in as an honorary SWAT team member and then was shown how to use SWAT equipment.

Boy fighting cancer visits Garland SWAT

A 4-year-old who is fighting cancer got to forget about that for a day. Instead, he helped track down some bad guys for the Garland Police Department.

He got to take his skills to the streets looking for bad guys.

Beckett’s mom said he had a blast. She also thinks the SWAT officers enjoyed hanging out with their young guest.

“He had a great time. He was running around in the training site, training with the guys and I think he tired them out,” said Lt. Dan Colasantom with Garland SWAT. “He’s a tough kid and he’s an inspiration for us.”

Beckett got a special SWAT helmet with his name on it as well as a police badge to remember the day.