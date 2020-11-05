4 suspects wanted for Mesquite home invasion robbery

article

Mesquite police need help finding robbery suspects.

Police said three men and a woman forced their way into a home near Interstate 635 and Military Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

They held someone inside at gunpoint while stealing things from inside the home.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects, who are all said to be Hispanic and in their early 20s. One of the males had on a navy blue hoodie with McKamy Athletics on it, which is possibly a reference to McKamy Middle School in Flower Mound in the Lewisville Independent School District.

The suspects drove off in a gray or silver Chevy Tahoe with black door handles and a roof rack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS.

Anonymous tips are welcome. There is also a reward of up to $5,000 available for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.