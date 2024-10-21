4 killed, including 2 children, in wrong-way Texas crash

article

Four people were killed, including an 8 and 11-year-old, in a Henderson County crash earlier this month.

The crash happened on FM 1616, north of Athens on Oct. 6.

A 1993 Ford Ranger traveling east drifted into the westbound lanes, striking a 2015 Nissan Armada.

29-year-old Michael Bone, 8-year-old Waylon Bone and 11-year-old Corey Boman were in the Ranger at the time of the crash.

All three died. Texas DPS says none of the three were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Nissan, 57-year-old Merri Kerry, also died. She was wearing her seatbelt, according to Texas DPS.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.