4 injured, including 6-year-old, in Haltom City dog attack

Haltom City Police say 4 people, including a 6-year-old, were injured in a dog attack at an apartment over the weekend.

Police were called to the Mosaic Apartments on N. Beach Street on Sunday to deal with an aggressive animal.

When officers arrived they found 3 people injured by the dog, including the child.

Two adults were taken to the hospital to deal with minor injuries. The 6-year-old was treated at the scene.

Another adult was injured while trying to subdue the dog.

Haltom City Animal Services eventually took the animal into custody.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Police did not give any further information about the dog or what will happen to it.