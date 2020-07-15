4 indicted in murder-for-hire plot of DEA officer while 2 suspects were in a North Texas jail

Four people have been indicted for a murder-for-hire plot of a DEA task force officer that was alleged to have been orchestrated while two of the suspects were behind bars in North Texas.

The suspects, identified as 22-year-old Manual Garcia Gomez, 27-year-old Jorge Humberto Velazco Larios, 38-year-old Eva Denisse Gomez Garcia, and 31-year-old Alicia Yuritzi Juarez Martinez, were indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to use interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire.

Gomez and Larios have been arrested, while Garcia and Martinez are still at-large, and are believed to be in Mexico.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox, the indictment alleges that while Gomez was behind bars at the Johnson County Jail for a methamphetamine charge, he told someone at the jail that he wanted to “off” the DEA agent assigned to his case.

He reportedly was willing to pay $20,000, with $5,000 up front and $15,000 after the murder.

Gomez also made phone calls about the murder-for-hire plot.

He called his girlfriend, Martinez, and sister, Garcia, to deliver the money.

He also said Larios, who was the co-defendant in his drug case, would also help with the payment.

Larios, who was also behind bars, called someone to bring money to a workshop “so we can take care of something.”

The indictment alleges an unindicted co-conspirator, referred to as Roberto in court documents, made a $3,000 down payment on June 11, before making an additional $2,000 payment five days later.

Gomez reportedly confirmed the target of the hit when Garcia flashed a photo of the DEA officer to him during a jailhouse video call.

During a call, Gomez said Garcia and Martinez knew everything that was going on.

"The defendants wanted to harm a DEA task force officer and that is unacceptable. Fortunately, we were able to prevent a dangerous act from occurring and successfully apprehend a group of violent criminals," FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said in a statement.

If convicted, they face up to 10 years in federal prison.