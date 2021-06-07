4 hurt in drive-by shooting outside Fort Worth store

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a convenience store that left four people hurt.

Police said someone in a vehicle opened fire on a group of people hanging out in front of Smokey’s Paradise near Rosedale Plaza Park in East Fort Worth late Sunday night.

Three people suffered gunshot wounds and one person was hit by a vehicle in all the chaos.

All four victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

The shooter got away and is still at large.

Police believe the shooting may have been gang-related.