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4 hospitalized after vehicle drives into Bishop Arts restaurant

By
FOX 4
Dallas
Published June 18, 2026 9:43 PM CDT
Published June 18, 2026 9:43 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Dallas Police say a vehicle drove into a crowd of people at a Bishop Arts restaurant on Thursday evening.
    • Four people have been transported to the hospital in stable condition.
    • The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene, although police have not confirmed the suspect's identity.

DALLAS - Dallas Police say multiple people were hospitalized after a vehicle drove into a crowd of people in Bishop Arts on Thursday night.

What we know:

On June 18 at around 7 p.m., Dallas Police responded to an officer assist call in the 300 block of West Davis Street, near the Bishop Arts district of Dallas.

Police determined a vehicle had driven into a crowd of people near a restaurant.

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Four people were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the suspect or what led to the accident.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be added as soon as they become available.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.

DallasCrime and Public SafetyDallas Police Department