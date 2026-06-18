4 hospitalized after vehicle drives into Bishop Arts restaurant

The Brief Dallas Police say a vehicle drove into a crowd of people at a Bishop Arts restaurant on Thursday evening. Four people have been transported to the hospital in stable condition. The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene, although police have not confirmed the suspect's identity.



Dallas Police say multiple people were hospitalized after a vehicle drove into a crowd of people in Bishop Arts on Thursday night.

What we know:

On June 18 at around 7 p.m., Dallas Police responded to an officer assist call in the 300 block of West Davis Street, near the Bishop Arts district of Dallas.

Police determined a vehicle had driven into a crowd of people near a restaurant.

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Four people were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the suspect or what led to the accident.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be added as soon as they become available.