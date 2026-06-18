4 hospitalized after vehicle drives into Bishop Arts restaurant
DALLAS - Dallas Police say multiple people were hospitalized after a vehicle drove into a crowd of people in Bishop Arts on Thursday night.
What we know:
On June 18 at around 7 p.m., Dallas Police responded to an officer assist call in the 300 block of West Davis Street, near the Bishop Arts district of Dallas.
Police determined a vehicle had driven into a crowd of people near a restaurant.
Four people were transported to a hospital in stable condition.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name of the suspect or what led to the accident.
This is a breaking news story. Updates will be added as soon as they become available.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.