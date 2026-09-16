Hydra Fire in North Texas forces evacuations as firefighters work to build containment lines

The Brief The newly erupted Hydra Fire in Bosque County has burned about 1,000 acres at 10% containment. Everyone in Meridian was ordered to evacuate before crews halted the spread near the city limits. Full containment of the intense Hydra Fire may not be reached until the end of the week as crews utilize aircraft, field barriers, and roads to stop its spread. Firefighters are also still battling the 207-acre Red Bank Fire (70% contained) and the massive 90,000-acre Ross Fire (93% contained).



Firefighters are still battling three wildfires in different areas of North Texas.

While the largest is the devastating Ross Fire in Palo Pinto and Jack counties, a new fire that broke out in Bosque County earlier this week has forced some evacuations.

Hydra Fire

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What we know:

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Hydra Fire in Bosque County started on Monday and has now burned about 1,000 acres of land and is still only 28% contained.

On Tuesday afternoon, gusty winds fueled the flames and forced the evacuation of the entire city of Meridian.

While that order was lifted for some residents on Tuesday night, they were told to be ready to leave their homes again if needed.

By late Tuesday night, officials said crews had stopped the spread of the fire before it reached the city. Those crews remained on scene overnight monitoring hot spots.

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What they're saying:

Fire officials said when it’s this hot outside, water hoses don’t do enough to stop the spread.

"So, we’ve pulled aircraft from different areas of the state to try to combat this fire, to cool the head of it down so that we can get some heavy equipment in there. At this time the fire is so intense we can’t get ahead of it. So, we’re looking at getting farther out ahead and using some natural barriers to try to get it stopped," said Kiley Moran wit the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The crews hope to use roads and fields to build containment lines.

The fire may not be fully contained until the end of the week, officials said.

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What you can do:

Resources have been set up at the civic center in the nearby city of Clifton to help the affected Meridian residents.

The First Baptist Church in Clifton has also been opened for anyone who was forced to evacuate.

Ross Fire

The massive Ross Fire in Palo Pinto and Jack counties has been burning for weeks and has consumed more than 90,000 acres of land.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, it is now 93% contained and mostly burning behind containment lines.

Red Bank Fire

Firefighters began battling the Red Bank Fire in Parker County on Tuesday afternoon.

The flames were quite intense for a while, whipping through grass and trees at a fast pace. Images from SKY 4 also showed the flames swirling and getting close to several structures.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire, which burned about 207 acres, is now 70% contained.

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