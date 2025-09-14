36-year-old man dead after car rolls into ditch in Arlington

The Brief A 36-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Arlington. The driver was ejected from the vehicle after it hit a median, rolled multiple times, and landed in a ditch. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, and the victim's name has not yet been released.



The Arlington Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old man.

What we know:

At approximately 2:37 a.m. on September 14, 2025, officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck in the 2600 block of W. Green Oaks Boulevard. When they arrived on scene, they located a 2015 Chevrolet Impala in a drainage ditch.

The 36-year-old man, who was the driver of the car, had been ejected and was lying on the ground. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Investigators believe the Impala was traveling northbound along W. Green Oaks Blvd when, for an unknown reason, the driver hit the center median, causing the car to roll multiple times and land in the ditch.

What's next:

Investigators do not believe the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased.