30 in 30 Days: North Texas man on a mission to visit every MLB stadium in August

A McKinney man has a goal of visiting 30 Major League Baseball ballparks in 30 days. It’s a mission that’s about much more than baseball.

Bill Serna is preparing to take six one-way flights and travel more than 7,200 miles on the road.

It’s a cross-country road trip many people dream of taking. But for Serna, it’s a reality.

He started the trip in Houston on Monday and was in Arlington Tuesday night. He’s heading to Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on Wednesday.

Serna said he was cleared to take August off from work, and he knew he wanted to use the time to make a difference.

While on his tour of every MLB stadium in the United States, Serna is raising money and awareness for Camp Hope in Houston.

The camp is an extension of the PTSD Foundation of America. It’s a safe place for those with PTSD to go and receive peer and mentor support.

Serna has already made commitments to join four broadcasts this month. Five teams are also airing a scoreboard message with his initiative.

And he’s bringing at least one veteran local to each city he visits to the game.

"It's a little something just to see their smile and them enjoying the game. It might not mean that much to them they might just enjoy themselves. It means a ton to me, and it means a ton to other people because sometimes they just don't get that smile. And if they have an opportunity to get to a game enjoy it and don't have to worry about life that just means so much to me," he said.

Serna is also selling t-shirts and raising money on his social media sites to donate back to Camp Hope.