3-year-old girl drowns at Tarrant County lake

article

The Brief A 3-year-old girl drowned at Eagle Mountain Lake on Wednesday, officials confirmed. Bystanders performed CPR on the child before paramedics arrived, but she later died at a hospital. The girl's identity and how she entered the water are currently unknown, with an investigation underway.



A 3-year-old girl drowned at Eagle Mountain Lake in Tarrant County on Wednesday, officials say.

Eagle Mountain Lake Drowning

What we know:

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office in a Thursday release, they responded to Eagle Mountain Lake around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a drowning call.

When they arrived at the West Bay Marina, they say they found a 3-year-old girl who was unconscious on the ground after being pulled from the lake.

Two bystanders performed CPR on the child until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The identity of the girl has not been released.

Officials have not yet determined how she ended up in the water.

What's next:

Tarrant County Criminal Investigators are reviewing evidence in the case. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.