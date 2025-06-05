3-year-old girl drowns at Tarrant County lake
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - A 3-year-old girl drowned at Eagle Mountain Lake in Tarrant County on Wednesday, officials say.
Eagle Mountain Lake Drowning
What we know:
According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office in a Thursday release, they responded to Eagle Mountain Lake around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a drowning call.
When they arrived at the West Bay Marina, they say they found a 3-year-old girl who was unconscious on the ground after being pulled from the lake.
Two bystanders performed CPR on the child until paramedics arrived. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The identity of the girl has not been released.
Officials have not yet determined how she ended up in the water.
What's next:
Tarrant County Criminal Investigators are reviewing evidence in the case. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.