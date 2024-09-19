3-year-old girl dies in Arlington single-car crash

article

The Brief The 35-year-old male driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency and veered off the road in Arlington last week, hitting two billboards and a streetlight. The 3-year-old girl who was in the car died from her injuries on Tuesday. Police are investigating whether she was buckled in a car seat at the time of the crash.



A 3-year-old girl who was injured in an Arlington crash last week has died.

The single-vehicle accident happened this past Thursday morning on N. Center Street.

Arlington police said the driver of a 2006 Toyota Avalon suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, veered off the road, and hit two billboards and a streetlight.

The 35-year-old male driver, a 67-year-old female passenger, and a 3-year-old girl were all taken to the hospital.

The little girl died from her injuries on Tuesday. Her name has not yet been released.

Investigators are now looking into whether she was properly restrained in a child safety seat at the time of the crash.