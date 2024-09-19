Expand / Collapse search

3-year-old girl dies in Arlington single-car crash

Published  September 19, 2024 12:45pm CDT
ARLINGTON, Texas - A 3-year-old girl who was injured in an Arlington crash last week has died.

The single-vehicle accident happened this past Thursday morning on N. Center Street.

Arlington police said the driver of a 2006 Toyota Avalon suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, veered off the road, and hit two billboards and a streetlight.

The 35-year-old male driver, a 67-year-old female passenger, and a 3-year-old girl were all taken to the hospital.

The little girl died from her injuries on Tuesday. Her name has not yet been released.

Investigators are now looking into whether she was properly restrained in a child safety seat at the time of the crash.