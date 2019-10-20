3-year-old found uninjured after man shoots woman, then himself at Dallas apartment

A woman is in critical condition after police say a man shot her, before killing himself in a Dallas apartment Sunday evening. Police also say a 3-year-old girl was there when this all happened.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting reported in the 9900 block of Whitehurst Drive.

Officers arrived at The Park on Whitehurst Apartments to find a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead, while the woman was taken to a local hospital, where police say she is listed in critical condition.

Investigators determined that the 35-year-old man drove to the apartment, and shot the woman multiple times, before shooting himself.

A 3-year-old girl was found inside the apartment uninjured.

Police are investigating this as a family violence incident, and no further details have been released at this time.