3-year-old found uninjured after man shoots woman, then himself at Dallas apartment
DALLAS - A woman is in critical condition after police say a man shot her, before killing himself in a Dallas apartment Sunday evening. Police also say a 3-year-old girl was there when this all happened.
According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting reported in the 9900 block of Whitehurst Drive.
Officers arrived at The Park on Whitehurst Apartments to find a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead, while the woman was taken to a local hospital, where police say she is listed in critical condition.
Investigators determined that the 35-year-old man drove to the apartment, and shot the woman multiple times, before shooting himself.
A 3-year-old girl was found inside the apartment uninjured.
Police are investigating this as a family violence incident, and no further details have been released at this time.