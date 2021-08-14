Expand / Collapse search

3-year-old dies at Little Elm splash pad

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Denton County
FOX 4
LITTLE ELM, Texas - A 3-year-old died after being found unresponsive at a Little Elm splash pad Friday night.

The call came into Little Elm police and fire departments just before 7:15 p.m.

Police and fire crews responded to the McCord Splash Pad and found a 3-year-old without a pulse.

The child was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing to determine the child’s cause of death.