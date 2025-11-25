3 Texans win $1M each in lottery scratch-offs

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief Three Texas residents each claimed a $1 million top prize from three different Texas Lottery scratch ticket games this week. The winning tickets were purchased in Adkins, Longview, and Houston, with all three prize winners choosing to remain anonymous. The jackpots were won playing the 500X (11th prize claimed), $1,000,000 Blitz (2nd prize claimed), and X (3rd prize claimed) scratch ticket games.



Texans win in Texas Lottery

What we know:

A resident of Adkins claimed a $1 million top prize in the scratch ticket game 500X. The winning ticket was purchased at Refuel 325, located at 11595 Sulphur Springs Road in Adkins. This was the 11th of 15 top prizes worth $1 million available in the game, which offers more than $229 million in total prizes.

In Longview, a resident claimed a $1 million top prize in the $1,000,000 Blitz scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was bought at Super 1 Foods #612, located at 1217 E. Marshall Ave. This prize was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million available in that game, which features more than $103 million in total prizes.

A Houston resident also hit a $1 million jackpot, claiming a top prize in the scratch ticket game X. The ticket was purchased at Timewise Food Mart #258, located at 2747 Highway 6 S. This marked the third of four top prizes worth $1 million claimed in the X game, which offers more than $225 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the 500X game are one in 3.36, one in 3.74 for the $1,000,000 Blitz game, and one in 3.49 for the X game.