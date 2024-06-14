3 suspects arrested in Lake Worth crime spree, $10K in stolen merchandise recovered

article

Three suspects are under arrest after a crime spree in Lake Worth.

The thefts happened at least four stores in one day, police said.

Lake Worth police say more than $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered.

Most of the stolen items were cosmetics and fragrances.

Photos of the merchandise show brand name perfumes, makeup and more.

Lake Worth PD says they worked with local businesses to be able to locate the thieves.

"Our mission at LWPD is to create a safe environment where life and commerce thrive and when we partner together, we can do just that," said the department in a post on social media.