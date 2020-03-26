3 SMU students recovering from confirmed cases of the coronavirus
DALLAS - Three students at Southern Methodist University have tested positive for COVID-19.
The university said they were all tested after leaving for spring break. But the students were on the University Park campus within 14 days of getting the positive results.
All three are recovering at home.
Only one case is travel-related.
SMU has moved all of its classes online for the rest of the semester.
