3 SMU students recovering from confirmed cases of the coronavirus

article

Three students at Southern Methodist University have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university said they were all tested after leaving for spring break. But the students were on the University Park campus within 14 days of getting the positive results.

All three are recovering at home.

Only one case is travel-related.

SMU has moved all of its classes online for the rest of the semester.

Related

Coronavirus Continued Coverage

Advertisement

Interactive Map of Texas COVID-19 Cases

Texas Workforce Commission working to improve system as unemployment claims spike

North Texas businesses eagerly wait for disaster loan assistance

Coronavirus deaths in the US tops 1,000