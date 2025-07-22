3 Romanian nationals arrested in Dallas credit card skimmer operation

article

The Brief Officers from the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) recovered 115 credit card skimmers, $50,000 in cash, 25 fraudulent IDs, and more than 300 re-encoded payment cards from a Dallas residence. Law enforcement officers arrested three Romanian nationals on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, credit card fraud and more. These men are believed to be a part of an international criminal organization. Authorities were alerted by a merchant on July 17 of a skimmer found, and the next day, officers had enough information for a search warrant and arrested the men.



The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center uncovered a credit card skimmer factory, which they suspect is part of a larger international criminal organization.

Credit Card Skimming Bust

What we know:

On July 17, a merchant alerted authorities that they had found a skimmer. The next day, law enforcement officers gathered information to get a search warrant on a Dallas residence.

At the residence, FCIC officers allegedly discovered an operation creating credit card skimmers that were being used on ATMs across the country.

115 credit card skimmers, $50,000 in cash, 25 fraudulent IDs, and more than 300 payment cards re-encoded with victims’ account numbers were found. According to FCIC analysts, seizing these materials prevented an estimated $23 million in additional potential fraud.

Officers arrested three men. Victor Marian Tecu, Triussa Gabrielle (aka Ionut Firan Alexandrau), and Gheorge Ciprian Hilitanu are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful interception of electronic communications, tampering with a government document and fraudulent use or possession of credit card or debit card information.

Featured article

The FCIC believes these Romanian men are part of a larger international criminal organization, and they’re continuing to investigate this group.

The Texas Department of Public Safety North Texas Tag, Euless Police Department, Dallas Police Department, and the U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Service also assisted in this investigation.

What they're saying:

FCIC officials warn that financial crimes are an evolving threat with victims being deceived by fraudulent documents, payment card skimming, and social engineering tactics.