3 people shot in attempted robbery in northeast Dallas
DALLAS - Two robbery suspects and the person they apparently targeted were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night.
Police said two armed men broke into an apartment on Forest Lane in northeast Dallas around 1 p.m., trying to rob the man who lives there.
That man grabbed his own gun and there was a shootout.
One suspect is now in critical condition. The other was shot but is expected to recover.
The victim was also shot but expected to recover.