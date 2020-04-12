3 people killed in wrong-way crash on Dallas North Tollway

article

A portion of the Dallas North Tollway was closed for some time Sunday morning because of a fiery crash that killed three people in North Dallas.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m., when there were several 911 calls about a wrong-way driver in the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway.

That driver crashed head-on into another car just south of 635, near Harvest Hill Road.

Both vehicles burst into flames.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but three bodies were found inside the vehicles.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating crash.