3 people including baby rescued from fiery crash

Good Samaritans saved three people including a baby from a burning pickup.

Dallas police said the truck was hit by a speeding car near Lake June and Holcomb roads in Pleasant Grove around 9 p.m. Monday.

Welding equipment in the bed of the truck caught fire and it spread to the cab. Bystanders pulled a man, woman and 1-year-old boy out of the burning truck.

The man and the woman suffered serious injuries but the baby was not hurt.

The person in the other car was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.