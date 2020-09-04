3 more people test positive for West Nile Virus in Dallas County

article

The Dallas County health department confirmed three new human cases of the West Nile Virus.

Two of the people who tested positive live in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas. The other person lives in North Dallas.

They bring the total to four cases so far this year.

“The confirmation of these additional human cases of the West Nile Virus here in Dallas County this year is another important reminder to the community of the need to take steps to avoid mosquito bites and reduce mosquito populations,” said Dr. Philip Huang, the county’s health director.

There have been positive mosquito samples this season in the cities of Addison, Balch Springs, Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Desoto, Duncanville, Farmers Branch, Garland, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Irving, Lancaster, Mesquite, Richardson, Rowlett and University Park.

Depending on the weather, the county could begin ground spraying for mosquitos this week in parts of Dallas, Cockrell Hill, Lancaster and Seagoville.