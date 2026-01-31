3 killed in early morning fire in Weatherford

article

Officials said three people were killed and another was taken to the hospital after an early morning fire in Weatherford Saturday.

What we know:

Weatherford city spokesperson Erin Spicer said fire crews and emergency services responded to a fire on Stonebridge Trail just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

Crews worked to remove people from the home. One person was taken to an area hospital, Spicer said. Their condition is unknown.

Three people died as a result of the fire.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victims has not been released.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.