3 injured in South Dallas crash

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a late Saturday night crash that happened in South Dallas.

Around 11 p.m., police were called to the 1300 block of South Ewing Ave., in a residential area. When emergency responders arrived, they found two vehicles had crashed.

Police believe the driver of a black sports car was headed southbound when it crashed with a white sedan.

The white vehicle landed in a grassy area on the side of the road.

The driver of the black vehicle had minor injuries, but the passenger was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The two people in the white vehicle both have serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

The roadway was closed for about four hours while police were investigating the crash.

The identities of those involved and the cause of the crash have not been released.