3 in custody, 1 at-large after Allen apartment shooting that seriously injured man

Three suspects are in custody and police are still looking for a fourth following a shooting at an Allen apartment complex.

A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after the shooting, which was reported about 1 p.m. Friday at the Gates of Allen Station Apartments on Exchange Parkway, which is across the street from Eagle Stadium. He was on life support as of Friday evening.

Allen police saw a black Dodge Challenger speeding out the complex and made a felony stop, surrounding the Challenger with their vehicles.

Three people inside the car were taken into custody in connection with this shooting. They were taken to allen police headquarters for questioning.

The fourth suspect ran away from police. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Nearby Allen High School and Lowery Freshman Center were placed on lockout as a precaution because of the police activity in the area.