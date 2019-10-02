3 high school students shot during fight in Fort Worth

article

Three teenagers were hurt – one seriously – after someone started shooting during a fight.

Fort Worth police said a large group of teens believed to be Burleson High School students were hanging out near Phantom Hill Road and McKavett Drive just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

At some point a fight broke out and someone in or near the crowd opened fire. Three teens and several homes in the area were hit by the gunfire, police said.

Paramedics took two males and one female to the hospital. One of the victims was in serious condition.

Detectives collected evidence from several blocks and obtained surveillance video from residents in the area.

They are still looking for the shooter, who took off before police arrived.