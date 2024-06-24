3 Fort Worth firefighters injured while battling house fire

article

Three firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Fort Worth.

The house fire happened Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of East Cannon Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a two-story home with fire coming out of the roof.

Two firefighters had to bail out of a second-story window. Those two firefighters and one additional firefighter were hurt in the fire. All three were taken to Parkland Hospital.

One of the firefighters is said to be in serious condition. The other two are stable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.