3 dead in fiery Plano crash on Hwy. 75
PLANO, Texas - Officials with the Plano Police Department say three people died in a crash early Sunday morning in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 75.
Triple fatal crash
What we know:
Officials say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes.
A vehicle crashed into the concrete barrier and caught fire.
Once Plano Fire-Rescue extinguished the fire, they found three people dead inside the vehicle.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The Collin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identities of the victims once next-of-kin are notified.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Plano Police Department.