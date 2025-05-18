3 dead in fiery Plano crash on Hwy. 75

article

The Brief Three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Plano. The car struck a concrete barrier on U.S. Highway 75 around 2:30 a.m. and caught fire. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and victims' identities are yet to be released.



Officials with the Plano Police Department say three people died in a crash early Sunday morning in the 1700 block of U.S. Highway 75.

Triple fatal crash

What we know:

Officials say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes.

A vehicle crashed into the concrete barrier and caught fire.

Once Plano Fire-Rescue extinguished the fire, they found three people dead inside the vehicle.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Collin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identities of the victims once next-of-kin are notified.