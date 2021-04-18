Sheriff: 3 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

Three men were killed and three men wounded in a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, sheriff's officials said. In an update Sunday afternoon, sheriff's officials said "we have learned there were (6) confirmed shooting victims and at least (1) possible unknown shooting victim." Additionally, a person of interest was taken into custody.

That person "will be criminally charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide with additional criminal charges to follow pending further investigation. There is no threat to the community at this time," sheriff's officials said.

"We believe our suspect knew who he was targeting," Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said during a Sunday morning news conference.

The suspect had been asked to leave the bar, but returned and opened fire. Beth said shots were fired inside and outside the bar, which he described as "very busy" at the time. He left open the possibility that there was more than one suspect. He said he believed at least one handgun was used.

Officials were still working to determine the identities of the people who died. Beth said two people died at the scene. The third person hopped in a car with two other people, who moments later flagged down a police vehicle. The officer drove the victim to a hospital where that person was pronounced dead, Beth said.

Advertisement

The people who were shot and wounded were taken to area hospitals. There may have been more people with less serious injuries, and the sheriff's department has contacted local hospitals to find them, Beth said.

He said investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the scene. The tavern installed video cameras a couple of years ago, Beth said, but he didn't know if the surveillance video is from the business.

Scene at Somers House Tavern

A man who lives near the bar, Peter Ploskee, told WLS-TV that he heard gunshots, looked out a window and saw "people running from the bar in every direction."

"It was just chaos," he said. "People are just running, people screaming."

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called it a "senseless tragedy" and said he and his wife are "thinking of the families and loved ones affected and the entire Kenosha community as they grieve and grapple with yet another tragic incident of gun violence."

It was the latest in a recent string of shootings across the country, including the killings of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday. Last month, four people were killed at an office shooting in California, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

The nearby city of Kenosha was the scene of serious unrest last summer, after police shot a young Black man, Jacob Blake, leaving him paralyzed. A white Illinois teenager was accused of fatally shooting two people during the Kenosha protests. Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the Aug. 25 shootings. He has pleaded not guilty and says he fired in self-defense.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android