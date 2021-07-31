3 dead, 2 injured in overnight fiery crash in Dallas

article

Three people were killed and two others were injured after a fiery wreck overnight Friday in Dallas.

Police said a Range Rover and a Chevy Tahoe were speeding in the 300 W. Mockingbird Lane, when they made contact.

This caused the Tahoe to hit a guard rail, go into the air, and then crash into a building.

Police said two of the people inside were thrown from the vehicle, and all three people who were inside the Tahoe at the time of the crash died.

The Range Rover crashed into a telephone pole and caught fire, police said. The two people inside were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Advertisement

The investigation into the crash is continuing, and Dallas police said their Vehicle Crimes unit is working to determine if any charges will be filed.