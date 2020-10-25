3 dead, 2 injured after multiple car crash in Harris County

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a major car crash that killed 3 and injured 2 others in Harris County.

Traffic investigators say the crash took place Sunday morning at 12239 FM 529 at Fairview.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

According to HSCO, the crash occurred when Ford F-150 made a left in front of a sedan travelling Westbound on 529.

The driver of the sedan was the lone survivor in the vehicle, 3 passengers passed away.

Advertisement

The driver of the F-150 was ejected from the vehicle and is in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Downtown.

Deputies are asking drivers to stay clear of the area.