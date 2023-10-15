3 critically injured in Fort Worth single-vehicle crash

article

Three people were hurt after the car they were in veered off a Fort Worth freeway overnight.

Fort Worth police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the North Freeway near Highway 183.

Officers found the car on its side on the frontage road.

The driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.