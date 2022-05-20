3 children found unattended in east Houston apartment while officials responded to fire call

While responding to a fire call in east Houston, authorities say they found three unattended children in an apartment.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, investigators were responding to a fire at the Bayou Palms Apartment on Wood Forest Blvd near Cloverleaf.

That's where three children were found unattended in the apartment "when the fire occurred."

No additional information was provided, so it's unclear if the children were injured or what their ages are. However, officials with Center Protective Services (CPS) say they are investigating.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.