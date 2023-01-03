22-year-old autistic woman missing in Kaufman County

article

Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing 22-year-old woman from Crandall who has special needs.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said Elayna Prather was last seen near the intersection of Wynchase Lane and Holly Street.

The department didn’t say when she was last seen.

She was wearing pink pajama pants, a pink jacket, and a black shirt with a band name on the front of it.

Prather is autistic and non-verbal. She also wears pink noise-canceling headphones.

Anyone who spots her is asked to call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office at 469-376-4598.