21-year-old dies after electric bike and pickup crash in Southwest Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified 21-year-old Tariq Muhammad as the person who died in a crash involving an electric bike and a pickup truck on Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened on Oct. 26 just before 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of SW Green Oaks Blvd., which is in the Southwest Arlington area.
When officers arrived on scene, they were told Muhammad was riding the electric bike and was already taken to the hospital. He died a few hours later at the hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.
Investigators say the driver of the pickup was exiting a parking lot to turn westbound onto SW Green Oaks Blvd. when the bicycle rider crashed into the truck. The force of the impact caused Muhammad to be thrown from the bike.
The driver of the pickup immediately stopped, stayed on scene, and was cooperative with the investigation. Police say he is not facing any criminal charges related to this crash.
The driver was not speeding, not intoxicated, and was not injured in the crash.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Arlington Police Department.