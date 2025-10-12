21-year-old charged with DWI after high-speed crash hospitalizes Dallas officer
article
DALLAS - On October 12, 2025, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Dallas police responded to an assist call in the 100 block of the Dallas Fort Worth Turnpike.
What we know:
The preliminary investigation determined an officer was operating a marked police vehicle in an official capacity when the suspect, 21-year-old Jacinda McVea, struck the rear of the vehicle at a high rate of speed.
The officer was transported to a local hospital and admitted in stable condition.
McVea was arrested and transported to Lew Sterrett Jail.
What's next:
McVeais is charged with Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container, a Class A Misdemeanor.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.