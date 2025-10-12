21-year-old charged with DWI after high-speed crash hospitalizes Dallas officer

article

The Brief A Dallas police officer was hospitalized in stable condition after their patrol car was rear-ended by a speeding driver early Saturday morning. The driver, 21-year-old Jacinda McVea, was arrested at the scene and transported to Lew Sterrett Jail. McVea faces a charge of Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container (DWI), a Class A Misdemeanor.



On October 12, 2025, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Dallas police responded to an assist call in the 100 block of the Dallas Fort Worth Turnpike.

What we know:

The preliminary investigation determined an officer was operating a marked police vehicle in an official capacity when the suspect, 21-year-old Jacinda McVea, struck the rear of the vehicle at a high rate of speed.



The officer was transported to a local hospital and admitted in stable condition.

McVea was arrested and transported to Lew Sterrett Jail.

What's next:

McVeais is charged with Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container, a Class A Misdemeanor.