2026 Primary Runoff Election: Key races and what’s on the ballot in North Texas

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The Brief Texans will vote in a primary runoff election on May 26, 2026. Early voting begins on May 18 and runs through May 22. Here are some key races and sample ballots for the North Texas region.



Before you head to the polls for the May 26 primary runoff, you can see your sample ballot to find out what you will be voting on.

Key Races in North Texas

U.S. Senate

The biggest race on the ballot is the statewide race for John Cornyn's U.S. Senate seat. Republican voters will be selecting between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton. The winner will face Democrat James Talarico in the November general election.

Both Cornyn and Paxton have run nasty campaigns, taking shots at the other through AI-generated ads and posts on social media. Polls have shown that Cornyn has the best odds of defeating Talarico in November, tough both candidates hold an edge over the Democrat. The true test of the race is where voters who supported Wesley Hunt in the primary land.

U.S. House District 33

Julie Johnson currently serves in District 32 but is trying to get reelected in District 33 because of the recent redistricting. She’s challenged by Democratic Colin Allred, who held the seat before his failed Senate campaign in 2024.

The big question is whether voters approve of the job Johnson has done in her single term in a Republican majority Congress and whether they’ve forgotten Allred’s poorly run Senate campaign against Ted Cruz.

On the Republican side, Patrick Gillespie faces off against John Sims.

U.S. House District 30

This is Jasmine Crockett’s seat that she gave up for her failed Senate run against James Talarico. On the Republican side, U.S. Army veteran and lawyer Sholdon Daniels faces challenger Everett Jackson, a small business owner and community organizer.

The Democrats have already selected Dallas Pastor Freddie Haynes as their nominee.

U.S. House District 24

Incumbent Beth Van Duyne was the only Republican candidate in this Tarrant County district. Democrats Kevin Burge and TJ Ware are facing one another in a runoff.

U.S. House District 5

District 5 includes parts of Kaufman County and East Texas. Incumbent Lance Gooden will face off in November with the winner of the Democratic runoff: Chelsey Hockett or Ruth Torres.

North Texas Sample Ballots

Visit your county's election page for sample ballots and additional resources.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote.

The FOX 4 Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Can I bring my sample ballot or notes?

According to the U.S. government, you can bring notes or a sample ballot with you to the polls. However, you can't use your phone in the polling location, so you need to print it out. They advise you check with your local election office before you go.