Dallas-Fort Worth Cinco de Mayo celebrations

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The Brief Major Tuesday events across DFW include a "Garden Fiesta" at the Dallas Arboretum and live music festivals at the Fort Worth Stockyards. Public safety is a top priority as local law enforcement launches "No Refusal" initiatives and increased patrols for the mid-week holiday.



Residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex are preparing for a final wave of Cinco de Mayo festivities this Tuesday, following a weekend of large-scale cultural parades and high-attendance community festivals.

Cinco de Mayo 2026

While the Dallas Farmers Market and the Grand Prairie Traders Village drew thousands over the weekend, the Tuesday holiday will feature targeted events in both major urban centers.

In Dallas, the Arboretum and Botanical Garden is hosting a "Garden Fiesta" Tuesday evening, while Fort Worth’s Historic Stockyards will serve as a primary hub for live music and regional food specials at venues like Second Rodeo Brewing and Los Vaqueros.

What they're saying:

Public safety remains a priority for the mid-week holiday. Law enforcement agencies in both Dallas and Fort Worth have announced increased patrols and "No Refusal" initiatives for Tuesday evening. "With the holiday falling on a Tuesday, we anticipate heavy activity at local restaurants and entertainment districts," a regional safety official stated. "We urge all residents to utilize rideshare services or designated drivers as they celebrate the vibrant heritage of North Texas."

May 5, 2026 events

A Garden Fiesta at the Dallas Arboretum (Dallas): A members-only evening celebration from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can picnic on the lawn while listening to Latin music and DJ sets, with tacos and finger foods available for purchase.

Cinco de Mayo @ Second Rodeo Brewing (Fort Worth): An all-day party on Tuesday, May 5 in the Stockyards featuring live music, the debut of their "MexTex" Lager, and specialty Frozen Salted Watermelon Margaritas. It starts at 11 a.m.

Cinco de Mayo @ Seek (Dallas): A high-energy evening event from 6 p.m. to midnight at 2026 Commerce St., featuring live DJs, drink specials, and "Tuesday-night-only" vibes.

HALL Arts Hotel Sunset Celebration (Dallas): A rooftop event from 6 p.m to 8 p.m featuring handcrafted cocktails and poolside views of the Dallas Arts District.

Los Vaqueros Cinco de Mayo (Fort Worth): A traditional celebration from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Stockyards, known for its festive atmosphere and regional Mexican cuisine.

Taco Tuesday Bash at Truck Yard (Dallas): An outdoor celebration starting at 4 p.m. with live music, MexTex lagers, and specialty frozen margaritas.

Cinco de Mayo Repopalooza at Stone Water (Dallas): An afternoon event starting at 4 p.m. in the Koreatown district featuring tequila-focused entertainment and food.

Cinco De Drinko 6 at Sporting Club (Dallas): A City Center District party beginning at 6 p.m. with a heavy emphasis on specialty cocktail menus and networking.

Punch Bowl Social Finale (Dallas & Fort Worth): Both locations wrap up their five-day "Cinco" series with themed drinks, games, and live DJ performances.

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina is THE go-to spot to celebrate with $3 House Margs, $4 Paleta Shots, and $2 Tacos all day at all TX locations.

Luna Roja will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with an all-day fiesta from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. featuring tequila brand activations, including favorites like Lunazul, Tequila Ocho, Herradura/El Jimador and Milagro, alongside samples and guest giveaways. A live DJ will keep the energy going from 3 to 9 p.m., setting the tone for an afternoon-to-evening celebration. Guests can enjoy $5 taco specials including Short Rib, Pork Belly Al Pastor and Sweet Potato Taquitos, paired with tequila-forward cocktails and $8 house margaritas, as well as beer and blanco combo specials.

Ongoing & Multi-Day Festivals

Cinco de Mayo Stockyards Style (Fort Worth): The Stockyards district continues its holiday decor and specials through Tuesday evening, including $5 kids' Cattlepen Maze tickets and $5 Ranch20 Spirits Margaritas.

Latino Cultural Center (Dallas): Offers ongoing programs, including cultural art exhibits and performances that provide a deeper historical context for the Battle of Puebla.