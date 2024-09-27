Expand / Collapse search

State Fair of Texas opens its gates for the 2024 season

Published  September 27, 2024 7:57am CDT
DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas begins its three-week run on Friday.

The gates at Fair Park open at 10 a.m., and the opening day parade kicks off at noon.

It starts near First Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and goes through the fairgrounds.

There’s also an opening day ceremony on Friday night at 7 p.m. on the Hall of State steps.

Jo De Messina is the headliner for opening day on the Chevrolet Main Stage.

Prairie View A&M takes on Grambling State at Cotton Bowl on Saturday for the Cotton Bowl Classic.

The Red River Rivalry between Texas and OU will happen on Oct. 12.

Behind the Scenes at the 2024 State Fair of Texas

Good Day’s Dan Godwin got the chance to preview some of the attractions, talk to performers, and see what goes on behind the scenes at the State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas: Water Race Fun Game

Dan Godwin plays a competitive squirt gun game to win a stuffed animal at the Texas State Fair.

State Fair of Texas: Mighty Mike the Strong Man

Bending a real horseshoe and ripping a brand new deck of playing cards in half... come see the hilarious and super strong Mighty Mike at the State Fair of Texas.

State Fair of Texas: Prize Warehouse

The life-sized prizes are a staple on the State Fair of Texas Midway. FOX 4's Dan Godwin got a look at where the thousands of them lie in wait before you walk around the fair trying to carry them.

State Fair of Texas: deviled egg TikTok trend with a Texas twist

Have you seen the viral egg flight trend? 'So Eggciting' is taking the trend to a new level at the Texas State Fair.

State Fair of Texas: Parade floats

See what's new in the State Fair of Texas opening parade this year.

State Fair of Texas: Fletcher's Corny Dogs

An absolute staple of the State Fair of Texas.

How to make a Fletcher's corny dog

FOX 4 gets a close up look at the proper way to make a Fletcher's corny dog

State Fair of Texas Guides

The State Fair of Texas is a tradition that dates back to 1886. 

Opening day that year drew a respectable crowd of about 14,000 people. This year, attendance over the fair's 24-day run is expected to top 2 million people. 

It's considered one of the premier state fairs in America.

The 55-foot-tall cowboy, Big Tex, made his state fair debut in 1952, and he started talking to fairgoers the following year. He's been sharing friendly greetings and helpful information ever since.

The fair closes on Oct. 20.