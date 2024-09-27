State Fair of Texas opens its gates for the 2024 season

article

The State Fair of Texas begins its three-week run on Friday.

The gates at Fair Park open at 10 a.m., and the opening day parade kicks off at noon.

It starts near First Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and goes through the fairgrounds.

There’s also an opening day ceremony on Friday night at 7 p.m. on the Hall of State steps.

Jo De Messina is the headliner for opening day on the Chevrolet Main Stage.

Prairie View A&M takes on Grambling State at Cotton Bowl on Saturday for the Cotton Bowl Classic.

The Red River Rivalry between Texas and OU will happen on Oct. 12.

Behind the Scenes at the 2024 State Fair of Texas

Good Day’s Dan Godwin got the chance to preview some of the attractions, talk to performers, and see what goes on behind the scenes at the State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas is a tradition that dates back to 1886.

Opening day that year drew a respectable crowd of about 14,000 people. This year, attendance over the fair's 24-day run is expected to top 2 million people.

It's considered one of the premier state fairs in America.

The 55-foot-tall cowboy, Big Tex, made his state fair debut in 1952, and he started talking to fairgoers the following year. He's been sharing friendly greetings and helpful information ever since.

The fair closes on Oct. 20.