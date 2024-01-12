Expand / Collapse search

2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo opens this weekend

Fort Worth
Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off Friday

The annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is back in town. FOX 4's Dan Godwin reports live with a look at some of the things that are new this year.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is back.

A nearly month-long schedule of events at the Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena kicks off with a horse show on Friday morning.

In addition to the rodeo and livestock shows, there will also be live music, shopping, kid-friendly activities, and a lot more.

The show’s "All Western Parade" through downtown Fort Worth is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.

It will have a slightly altered route this year because of security concerns following an explosion at the Sandman Hotel.

For more information, visit www.fwssr.com.