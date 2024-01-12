2024 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo opens this weekend

The annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is back.

A nearly month-long schedule of events at the Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena kicks off with a horse show on Friday morning.

In addition to the rodeo and livestock shows, there will also be live music, shopping, kid-friendly activities, and a lot more.

The show’s "All Western Parade" through downtown Fort Worth is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.

Related article

It will have a slightly altered route this year because of security concerns following an explosion at the Sandman Hotel.

For more information, visit www.fwssr.com.