It's officially fall! Here's a list of things to do in DFW during spooky season

2024 DFW Fall Bucket List

It’s officially fall y’all! Dallas-Fort Worth is packed with activities for all ages to celebrate the spooky season.

Here’s a bucket-list full of fall activities so you can have a wicked good time this season:

Dallas Arboretum – Autumn at the Arboretum

Autumn at the Arboretum is back and better than ever! The 19th annual month-long event is themed "Texas Town" and will take visitors through the history of Texas pioneer life.

Over 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash will be displayed across the arboretum and are available for purchase.

Autumn at the Arboretum has unique activities throughout the fall season, such as Pumpkin and Pints Nights, Tequila and Tacos: Adults Only Nights, Fall Vendor Market and Craft Fair, and Halloween Spooktacular Nights.

Tickets can be purchased online.

When: Sept. 21 – Nov. 3

Where: Dallas Arboretum - Dallas

Learn more: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/autumn-at-the-arboretum/

Dallas Booze and Boos Tour

What happens when you mix a bar crawl and a ghost tour? The Dallas Booze and Boos Tour takes you on a pub crawl while visiting the spookiest, most haunted places in Dallas.

The tour explores historic locations in Dallas and shares tales of murder and mystery.

The tour covers about a mile of walking and lasts around 2.5 hours.

Where: Green Door Public House - Downtown Dallas

When: Year Round

Learn more: https://nightlyspirits.com/dallas/dallas-booze-and-boos-tour/

Dallas Farmers Market

Support local Texas farms and get your pumpkins at the Dallas Farmers Market Pumpkin Patch!

The Dallas Farmers Market is open daily and will feature fall-themed events throughout the season.

Events include Dallas’ Original Texas Pumpkin Day/Weekend with more than 25 varieties of pumpkins, a Halloween Silent Disco, and their first annual Pet Costume Contest.

The Dallas Farmers Market is open daily.

When: all fall season

Where: The Market Building, 920 S. Harwood - Dallas

Learn more: https://dallasfarmersmarket.org/

Hangman’s House of Horrors

Are you ready to go beyond the grave?

One of the most infamous haunted legends in Texas is featured at Fort Worth’s original haunted house.

Hangman’s House of Horrors has been scaring visitors for over 30 years.

With real-life legends of Fort Worth and other Texas mysteries, you are sure to scream at this attraction.

When: Sept. 27 – Nov. 2

Where: 4400 Blue Mound Road – Fort Worth

Learn more: https://hangmans.com/

Mainstay Farms’ Fall Festival

Flowers, food, pumpkins, and play… Mainstay Farms’ Fall Festival has it all.

The Texas-sized pumpkin patch is back with a huge variety of pumpkins fall farm food.

The festival offers activities for all ages, from a wine terrace to a 100 ft super chute slide, mazes, and farm animals.

When: Sept. 21 – Nov. 3

Where: 1004 W. Bethesda Rd - Cleburne

Learn more: https://www.mainstayfarm.com/

Pumpkin Nights

A 40-foot-long dragon, a ghostly pirate ship, and an undersea wonderland made of hand-carved real and synthetic pumpkins are just a few sights you’ll see at Pumpkin Nights.

Enjoy some food and drinks while you take in the lights. This handcrafted experience also features live fire dancers and pumpkin artists.

When: Sept. 19 – Oct. 31

Where: Howell Farms – Arlington

Learn more: https://pumpkinnights.com/dallas/

State Fair of Texas

We’ve been waiting all year for this one… You absolutely cannot miss the iconic State Fair of Texas.

Food, rides, games, concerts, parades, rodeos, shows, and petting zoos, are just a few activities featured at the 24-day fair.

Cirque du Soleil will be performing SongBlazers: a Journey into Country Music throughout the fall season.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Guns are no longer permitted of the fairgrounds.

When: Sept. 27 – Oct. 20

Where: Fair Park - Dallas

Learn more: https://bigtex.com/