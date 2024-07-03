Addison's Kaboom Town celebrates 40 years with another patriotic display

For the tens of thousands in Addison Wednesday to celebrate Kaboom Town, the priority may have been finding ways to beat the intense heat.

The event added a new hydration station this year to help folks out and, of course, plenty of music, food and fireworks.

About 25,000 people attended this year’s Kaboom Town celebration in Addison Circle Park.

The fireworks display brings people from across Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond.

Scott Horschel and his family drove from New Mexico to see what the hype was all about.

"Literally Googled the best places for fireworks, and this was the place. So we ended up here," he said. "We’ve been here for a couple days already. Leaving Friday, but we’ve had a pretty good time here."

If he asks Kimberly Hillard, she’d tell him the fireworks are what keep her family coming back for the last eight years.

"They amaze me every year with the fireworks. Love it," she said.

People also enjoy food and beverage trucks, live music and an airshow.

This year marks 40 years of the Kaboom Town tradition.

In those 40 years, organizers have learned to navigate Texas summer heat.

This year, people were encouraged to bring in refillable water bottles and use the large water-filling station set up in the middle of the park.

On Wednesday, the temperature soared above 100 degrees in Addison. People found ways to handle the heat by sitting in the shade, using umbrellas and fans.

People say it is all worth it to celebrate the holiday alongside family and friends.

"I think really coming together and spending time together is important and having activities you can do as a family, to me, is something that I value," Horschel said. "So having all of us here, enjoying ourselves is fun and good."