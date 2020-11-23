2020 Fort Worth Parade of Lights goes virtual due to COVID-19

article

A holiday tradition in Fort Worth was held virtually this year.

Mayor Betsy Price kicked off the 2020 Parade of Lights with remarks she recorded before testing positive for COVID-19.

The pre-recorded event featured a number of floats, music performances and entertainers.

The virtual parade also recognized essential workers who have been battling the pandemic from the front lines.

A select number of floats will be on display on Main Street in Fort Worth on Monday and Tuesday in what organizers are calling a socially-distanced viewing opportunity.

To watch the parade: click here