2020 Fort Worth Parade of Lights goes virtual due to COVID-19
FORT WORTH, Texas - A holiday tradition in Fort Worth was held virtually this year.
Mayor Betsy Price kicked off the 2020 Parade of Lights with remarks she recorded before testing positive for COVID-19.
The pre-recorded event featured a number of floats, music performances and entertainers.
The virtual parade also recognized essential workers who have been battling the pandemic from the front lines.
A select number of floats will be on display on Main Street in Fort Worth on Monday and Tuesday in what organizers are calling a socially-distanced viewing opportunity.
