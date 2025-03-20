20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Arlington crash

article

The Brief A 20-year-old man on a motorcycle died in a crash in Arlington on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the motorcycle and a car collided at the intersection of S. Cooper Street and Wimbledon Drive. The driver of the car stopped to help and is not facing charges.



A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Arlington on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of S. Cooper Street and Wimbledon Drive.

Arlington police said a motorcycle that was heading north on Cooper Street collided with a Honda Accord that was turning from southbound Cooper Street onto Wimbledon Drive.

The 20-year-old motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and died at the scene.

The car’s driver was not injured.

He stopped to help and is not facing any criminal charges, police said.

What we don't know:

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash but said they do not believe speed was a factor.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.