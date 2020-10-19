2 women wounded in east Fort Worth shooting

article

Someone opened fire on three women in a car in east Fort Worth, wounding two of them.

Police said the women were driving on Meadowbrook Drive around 1 a.m. Monday when someone in a black pickup shot at them.

The shooter opened fire in two different locations and also rammed the car, police said.

The women pulled over at Meadowbrook Drive and East Loop 820 to call for help. One of them was shot in the neck and the other was shot in the legs.

The shooter got away.

Police are trying to determine if it was a case of road rage.