2 women shot while riding in rideshare in Dallas
DALLAS - Two women were shot and injured while in a rideshare vehicle in Dallas early Saturday morning, Dallas police said.
Officers responded to the Stemmons Service Road near Interstate 35 and Inwood Road around 5 a.m. Saturday.
Police said a car pulled up next to the SUV they were riding in, shot into it and drove away.
A 20-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman were taken to a hospital. One of the victims was in critical condition, while the other was in stable condition, police said.
No arrests have been made.