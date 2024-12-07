2 women shot while riding in rideshare in Dallas

article

Two women were shot and injured while in a rideshare vehicle in Dallas early Saturday morning, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to the Stemmons Service Road near Interstate 35 and Inwood Road around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a car pulled up next to the SUV they were riding in, shot into it and drove away.

A 20-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman were taken to a hospital. One of the victims was in critical condition, while the other was in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.